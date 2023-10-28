Light snow showers for Saturday afternoon, evening

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – A cold start to the weekend for all of us in SE Minnesota and NE Iowa. Overcast skies are not helping our temperatures this morning as we sit in the upper 20s and lower 30s across the region. The cloudy conditions will continue throughout the rest of today with snow chances, on the lighter side, toward the late afternoon and evening hours. This morning counties in Iowa could already be experiencing the first snowfall of the season with light radar indicated snow. As the snow continues to push NE into our region some of us may see flurries or light snow this morning. Also, a freeze warning is set to expire at 9 a.m. and is for counties along the Mississippi and in NE Iowa. It was put in place by the NWS because of the low temperatures we are experiencing this morning.

This afternoon the snow will come into the region, you can expect half an inch or less and for it to accumulate more on higher surfaces and grassy areas. Tomorrow we will start the week off cold and below average, once again, with overcast to mostly cloudy conditions. There is a chance for Olmsted County to see flurries again through the early morning hours on Sunday. Temperatures tomorrow afternoon will be in the mid to low 30s.

You can expect temperatures to be below average through most of next week. Our winds will change to the south next Tuesday and stay that way through Friday allowing us to warm back up with high temperatures around the average on Friday. The next chance for snow will be on Tuesday morning next week with flurries in the forecast. Trick or treating will ideally be windy and cold on Tuesday so make sure to stay warm if you’re out on Halloween night.

Stay warm this weekend and enjoy the snow!

