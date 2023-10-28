Crews respond to fire at Rochester car wash

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Rochester Fire Department responded to a reported fire and gas leak at Wash Me Car Wash at 1727 Broadway Ave S. Saturday.

RFD arrived at the scene to find light white smoke coming from the building, investigation revealed a small fire.

The fire was extinguished quickly, damage was limited to the area of origin.

A search was performed of the building, and it was deemed evacuated. One person was treated at the scene by Mayo Ambulance but was not transported.

The RFD Fire Marshal Division is currently investigating the cause of the fire.

