Area kids enjoy ‘A Sparktacular Halloween’

By KTTC Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 9:21 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The pre-October 31 event was hosted by SPARK on Friday.

It provided a safe, fun and not-too-scary environment for children of all ages.

The early evening activities included games and hands-on science experiments.

“So, the children’s museum, we’re all about learning through playing and there is a lot of that happening tonight,” said Heather Nessler, SPARK Executive Director. “And providing something that’s safe, indoors and accessible to families is really important for us because we want families to be able to engage with their young ones and with other people in the community, as well.”

The fun ended with a costume parade through Apache Mall.

Prizes were awarded for the best individual costume and best family costume.

