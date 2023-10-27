Stray showers overnight; Abrupt change in high temperatures starts tomorrow

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The warm temperature trend will soon come to an end here in Olmsted County and across the region. Today’s high temperature in Rochester was 67 degrees, which is more than ten degrees above the average. The warmer conditions have allowed for showers to develop throughout the afternoon hours today and a stray storm or two. The rainfall primarily fell along the northeast sections of I-90 bringing more rain into Olmsted and Winona Counties. Mower and parts of Mitchell counties saw rainfall too. Since midnight Rochester accumulated over .8″ worth of rain, while Winona saw the most with over an inch accumulated.

We will continue to see stray showers into the overnight hours across portions of SE Minnesota and NE Iowa. As we go through the overnight hours we will see a cold front slide on through our area. On the backside of the front, you can expect windy conditions through tomorrow which will be out of the west around 15-20 mph. You can expect some mostly cloudy to partly cloudy skies in the forecast too. The temperature trend will continue to drop into the mid-30s by tomorrow evening. The high temperature for Friday will come during the morning hours and will be in the mid to low 40s.

For the rest of this week and into early next week you can expect temperatures to be in the mid to low 30s. It’s time to start busting out the winter coats, the hats, and the gloves. Our next chance of precipitation will be on Saturday afternoon and onwards for isolated snow showers, however, this may linger into Sunday morning. Right now, you can expect lighter amounts of snowfall, but nothing you need to shovel.

Halloween next week looks to be dry with cold temperatures so make sure to bundle up if your kids will be out trick or treating!

