Still Tickets for Beatles Tribute Band in Rochester

By Kamie Roesler
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 3:46 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Fab Four, Beatles Tribute Band will be performing at Mayo Civic Center on Friday, October 27.

Tickets can be found here. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.

More about the show from Mayo Civic Center:

“If you want to experience the best Beatles tribute ever, you won’t want to miss The Fab Four-The Ultimate Tribute. The 2023 tour brings their all-new show to the stage, with a performance of The Beatles’ “Rubber Soul” in its entirety, as well as the Beatles’ greatest hits.

The Emmy Award Winning Fab Four is elevated far above every other Beatles Tribute due to their precise attention to detail. With uncanny, note-for-note live renditions of Beatles’ classics such as “Can’t Buy Me Love,” “Yesterday,” “A Day In The Life,” “Twist And Shout,” “Here Comes The Sun,” and “Hey Jude”, the Fab Four will make you think you are watching the real thing.

Their incredible stage performances include three costume changes representing every era of the Beatles ever-changing career, and this loving tribute to the Beatles has amazed audiences in countries around the world, including Japan, Australia, France, Hong Kong, The United Kingdom, Germany, Mexico and Brazil.”

