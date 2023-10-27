Pray for Peace for Israel-Hamas War at Co-Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist Friday

By KTTC Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 12:01 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – People will gather in Rochester to pray for peace in this ongoing conflict.

Father Jerry Mahon is hosting a special mass for peace.

This is happening at 5:30 p.m. Friday at the Co-Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist.

Father Mahon has called for people to join Pope Francis’ call to fast and pray.

If you can’t make the service in person, it will also be streamed online.

The livestream details will be shared here.

