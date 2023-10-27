One of the biggest ‘Trunk or Treat’ events coming this weekend!

Ridgefest 2023 this weekend
Ridgefest 2023 this weekend(KTTC)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 1:36 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) –Ridgefest 2023 is considered one of the biggest ‘Trunk-or-Treat’ events in Rochester and its free.

The event will happen Oct. 28 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Autumn Ridge Church. There will be food, face painting, carnival games, chili cook-off and more. Communications Director Jacob Wessel was our guest on Midwest Access Friday to tell us more.

If you would like more information about Ridgefest you click on its website here.

