Olmsted County to host DAV archery deer hunt

By Kelsey Marier
Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. (KTTC) – With the 2023 archery deer hunting season in Minnesota underway, the Olmsted County Parks Department will be hosting a Disabled American Veterans (DAV) bow hunt at Oxbow Park starting this weekend.

The DAV Hunt will begin Saturday, October 28, and runs through December 3.

The purpose of the hunt is to harvest a sufficient number of animals to keep the herd healthy and manageable.

Oxbow Park will remain open during this hunt.

If you have any questions, please contact the Olmsted County Parks Department at 507-328-7070.

The Minnesota archery hunting season goes until Sunday, December 31.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One man is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a collision in Red Wing
Red Wing crash sends man to hospital with life-threatening injuries
A member of law enforcement walks with a police dog outside a property on Meadow Road, in...
Fearful Maine residents stay home amid massive search for suspect in killing of 18 people
Crash scene on Highway 14 near Highway 52.
Highway 14 crash impacts Friday morning commute
Joe Biden (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Pres. Biden to visit Minnesota next week
Two ribbons mark the place where Wilma and Irma Miller lost their lives in a September crash.
Family of Amish girls killed in crash reflect on their loss

Latest News

Julian Mitchell's Movie Minute
Mitchell’s Movie Minute: ‘The Creator’ and ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’
Ridgefest 2023 this weekend
One of the biggest ‘Trunk or Treat’ events coming this weekend!
Ladies Night Out at SCHEELS Nov. 5
Ladies night exclusive shopping event
KTTC News Now
People will gather in Rochester to pray for peace in this ongoing conflict.
Pray for Peace for Israel-Hamas War at Co-Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist Friday