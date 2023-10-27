Olmsted County to host DAV archery deer hunt

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. (KTTC) – With the 2023 archery deer hunting season in Minnesota underway, the Olmsted County Parks Department will be hosting a Disabled American Veterans (DAV) bow hunt at Oxbow Park starting this weekend.

The DAV Hunt will begin Saturday, October 28, and runs through December 3.

The purpose of the hunt is to harvest a sufficient number of animals to keep the herd healthy and manageable.

Oxbow Park will remain open during this hunt.

If you have any questions, please contact the Olmsted County Parks Department at 507-328-7070.

The Minnesota archery hunting season goes until Sunday, December 31.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.