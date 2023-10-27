Olmsted County Commissioner selected to statewide Cannabis Advisory Council

Lauren Podulke-Smith selected to statewide Cannabis Advisory Council
By KTTC Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 3:23 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MINNESOTA (KTTC) – Olmsted County Commissioner Laurel Podulke-Smith has been selected to be on the Cannabis Advisory Council.

Podulke-Smith was appointed by the Association of Minnesota Counties’ (AMC) Executive Committee.

The Cannabis Advisory Council will serve as an advisory body to the Office of Cannabis Management, which is responsible for the oversight of Minnesota’s cannabis industry.

  • Specific duties of the council include:
  • Reviewing national cannabis policy.
  • Examining the effectiveness of state cannabis policy.
  • Reviewing developments in the cannabis industry and hemp consumer industry.
  • Reviewing developments in the study of cannabis flower, cannabis products, artificially derived cannabinoids, lower-potency hemp edibles, and hemp-derived consumer products.
  • Taking public testimony.
  • Making recommendations to the Office of Cannabis Management.

Podulke-Smith will attend quarterly meetings of the Cannabis Advisory Council, several meetings per year with the Office of Cannabis Management and meeting with the AMC Cannabis Task Force, which will require several hours a week towards her appointment.

Information from these meetings will be presented by Podulke-Smith to fellow county commissioners at board meeting and retreats.

“Minnesota’s new cannabis legislation will affect both public health and public safety profoundly, in known and unknown ways,” Podulke-Smith said. “I have been following the cannabis issue closely, including the cannabis industry as a whole, and am well poised to adjust to the shifting landscapes of the reality of adult cannabis legalization, and its effect on counties.”

