MN breaks ground on new Emergency Operations Center

New Emergency Operations Center in Blaine, MN
New Emergency Operations Center in Blaine, MN(Quinn Gorham)
By Quinn Gorham
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 8:09 PM CDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLAINE, Minn. (GRAY) – Minnesota state leaders broke ground Thursday on a new Emergency Operations Center in the north metro.

Located in the city of Blaine, the new $41 million project was funded by capital investments in 2020 and 2023. The project has been in the works for years, only recently securing the funding needed to come together.

“The quest for a new state Emergency Operations Center has been underway since right after the tragic events of 9/11,” said Kristi Rollwagen, Director of Minnesota’s Homeland Security and Emergency Management.

When completed, the project will total 37,000 square feet and will be mission control for disaster management in the state.

“[Disasters] happen and to be prepared and to see all of the modern telecommunications that need to happen, all of the coordination that happens... You see it every year, as it operates,” said Governor Tim Walz.

The current facilities lie in downtown St. Paul, sharing space with an office building.

“It’s adjacent to high rises in high-traffic areas and has inadequate security in a leased space. It’s in a communications dead spot, situated over a parking ramp with direct entry from the street,” said Rollwagen.

The new facility will be equipped to withstand tornadoes, power surges, and lockdowns.

Walz said it was clear the old building needed an upgrade.

“After the pandemic and civil unrest in ‘20 and ‘21, it became very visceral, why we needed this,” he said.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash scene on Highway 14 near Highway 52.
Highway 14 crash impacts Friday morning commute
One man is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a collision in Red Wing
Red Wing crash sends man to hospital with life-threatening injuries
A member of law enforcement walks with a police dog outside a property on Meadow Road, in...
Fearful Maine residents stay home amid massive search for suspect in killing of 18 people
Two ribbons mark the place where Wilma and Irma Miller lost their lives in a September crash.
Family of Amish girls killed in crash reflect on their loss
Joe Biden (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Pres. Biden to visit Minnesota next week

Latest News

Lauren Podulke-Smith selected to statewide Cannabis Advisory Council
Olmsted County Commissioner selected to statewide Cannabis Advisory Council
Julian Mitchell's Movie Minute
Mitchell’s Movie Minute: ‘The Creator’ and ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’
Ridgefest 2023 this weekend
One of the biggest ‘Trunk or Treat’ events coming this weekend!
Ladies Night Out at SCHEELS Nov. 5
Ladies night exclusive shopping event
People will gather in Rochester to pray for peace in this ongoing conflict.
Pray for Peace for Israel-Hamas War at Co-Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist Friday