Minnesota Zoo cares for orphaned sea otters

By Jess Abrahamson
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 9:47 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
APPLE VALLEY, Minn. (KTTC) – Minnesota Zoo staff are caring for two orphaned sea otter pups from Alaska.

The female pups are named Denali and Nuka.

They are getting round-the-clock care by zoo staff after their rescues by Alaska SeaLife Center.

Denali is the oldest. She was rescued after being found on land, away from the ocean.

Nuka survived an orca attack.

Denali and Nuka will be given extensive medical care for several weeks including help with eating and swimming.

