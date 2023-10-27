Light snow showers this weekend

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – We are tracking our first snowfall of the 2023-2024 season this upcoming weekend. Snow showers are expected to stay light and isolated across SE MN and NE IA.

Light snow on Saturday (KTTC)

Isolated and light snow showers will be possible across SE MN and NE IA on Saturday afternoon and evening. Snowfall amounts are expected to stay less than 1″ for most areas. If we have accumulations, you can expect those on elevated and grassy surfaces. This will be our “first” chance of measurable snowfall of the season which would be ahead of the average date for Rochester.

Rochester first snowfall (KTTC)

A first measurable snowfall is defined as receiving at least a tenth of an inch of snow. Our average first measurable snowfall at RST is November 2nd (2000-2023). Over the past 6 years, our first measurable snowfall has actually come before that average date. The only year where it was after was in 2021.

Weekend Outlook (KTTC)

Hopefully, everyone enjoyed the temperatures last weekend because this weekend will be very wintry-like. Highs will be in the middle and lower 30s with overcast skies on both Saturday and Sunday. Wind will be out of the north and northwest around 5-15 mph this weekend.

7-day forecast (KTTC)

High temperatures will stay around 15-20 degrees below seasonal averages for most of next week too. Highs on Halloween are expected to be in the middle 30s with lows dropping close to the teens! We finally warm closer to seasonal averages by next Friday.

