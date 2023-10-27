KTTC, FOX47 roll out upgraded online closings/delays system

By Michael Oder
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 4:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – KTTC & FOX47 are rolling out an upgraded closings and delays system ahead of winter.

This system allows a school, business, church, or organization to request login credentials and set their own closing or delay. It’s similar to the system KTTC and FOX47 used previously, but allows that information to be shared in more places.

Those businesses, schools, organizations, and churches registered in the old system were notified this week about the change and encouraged to log in and make sure they have access to the system.

Closings or delays can be found here. There is a form on that page to request login credentials. New logins are created Monday-Friday during business hours. If you want access to the online closings and delays system, you are encouraged to do so before the first big winter storm.

There is also a help site for those who have questions about the system. You can find it here.

