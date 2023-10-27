Freeborn County law enforcement participating in Drug Take Back Day

By Matt Rineer
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 6:38 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
ALBERT LEA, Minn. (KTTC) – Saturday, October 28 is Drug Take Back Day.

The Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office and Albert Lea Police are teaming up with Walmart for a local event.

It’s an opportunity for the public to safely and properly dispose of unwanted or expired prescription medications.

“If they throw them in the garbage somebody could easily see them in the garbage,” Lt. Whitney Wacholz, with the Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office, said. “It’s also for the children aspect; children see these medications or are able to reach them. It will be good opportunity for just to get rid of those medications and be able to do that.”

The Albert Lea Walmart collection is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Several other area events are also being held on Saturday.

Last year, more than 324 tons of prescription medication were turned in nationwide.

