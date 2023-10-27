Former Winona Priest found guilty of criminal sexual conduct

WINONA, Minn. (KTTC) – A former Priest in Winona has been found guilty of fifth-degree sexual contact by a Winona County jury.

Ubaldo Roque Huerta, 51, met the victim when he was an active Priest, where the two kept in touch.

On December 13, 2020, Huerta brought alcohol to the victim’s home and when the victim was intoxicated, Huerta engaged in multiple forms of nonconsensual sexual contact with the victim.

Huerta was discharged from his obligations of the clerical state or laicization by Pope Francis in the Fall of 2021.

Sentencing will be held January 18, 2024, before Judge Mary C. Leahy.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.