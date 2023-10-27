Former Winona Priest found guilty of criminal sexual conduct

Gavel
Gavel(MGN)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 3:58 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINONA, Minn. (KTTC) – A former Priest in Winona has been found guilty of fifth-degree sexual contact by a Winona County jury.

Ubaldo Roque Huerta, 51, met the victim when he was an active Priest, where the two kept in touch.

On December 13, 2020, Huerta brought alcohol to the victim’s home and when the victim was intoxicated, Huerta engaged in multiple forms of nonconsensual sexual contact with the victim.

Huerta was discharged from his obligations of the clerical state or laicization by Pope Francis in the Fall of 2021.

Sentencing will be held January 18, 2024, before Judge Mary C. Leahy.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash scene on Highway 14 near Highway 52.
Highway 14 crash impacts Friday morning commute
One man is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a collision in Red Wing
Red Wing crash sends man to hospital with life-threatening injuries
A member of law enforcement walks with a police dog outside a property on Meadow Road, in...
Fearful Maine residents stay home amid massive search for suspect in killing of 18 people
Two ribbons mark the place where Wilma and Irma Miller lost their lives in a September crash.
Family of Amish girls killed in crash reflect on their loss
Joe Biden (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Pres. Biden to visit Minnesota next week

Latest News

Ladies Night Out at SCHEELS Nov. 5
Ladies night exclusive shopping event
Fab Four Tribute
Still Tickets for Beatles Tribute Band in Rochester
KTTC, FOX47 roll out upgraded online closings/delays system
KTTC, FOX47 roll out upgraded online closings/delays system
Gavel
Des Moines man gets life in prison for 2022 Fort Dodge murder