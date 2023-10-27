Des Moines man gets life in prison for 2022 Fort Dodge murder

WEBSTER COUNTY, Iowa (KTTC) – Lakendrick Mosley, 31, of Des Moines has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole after being found guilty for first-degree murder.

Montreail Dungy was found shot and killed on Christmas Day in 2022, which led police to Mosley.

Mosley is also ordered to pay $150,000 in restitution to the Estate of Dungy.

Sentencing comes after Darwin Green was found in Southeast Minnesota earlier this year.

Mosley has appealed his sentencing to the Iowa Supreme Court.

