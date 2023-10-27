Chateau Theater turns 96, announces big changes in store

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Rochester’s historic Chateau Theater celebrated its 96th birthday Thursday. A ribbon cutting took place at the celebration, which featured several Rochester organizations.

Chateau is currently wrapping up some renovations to its restrooms as well as its sound system, with the hope that events like concerts and movies can be played in the space like they were back when the theater was founded in 1927.

Threshold Arts founder Naura Anderson told KTTC how tough it has been to obtain money for these projects on upgrading the theater’s sound system and restrooms. Threshold Arts, a local arts-focused organization, is currently in the midst of a three-year contract with the city of Rochester to run events out of Chateau.

Anderson says in spite of these challenges, Chateau has still been able to host several kinds of events, but she mentioned these new renovations would allow for even more diversity.

“Keeping it flexible and being able to use it for a wide variety of different things,” Anderson said. “From corporate retreats and banquets to yoga classes and events like that.”

