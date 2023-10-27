The Chapman House Foundation is providing homes for veterans in Albert Lea

ALBERT LEA Minn. (KTTC) – A big show of support for veterans in Albert Lea, as a nonprofit organization continues its mission in Minnesota.

Since 2009, Kevin Chapman has been providing support to veterans in need by founding The Chapman House Foundation.

The foundation helps to provide homes for veterans across the country.

All of this work started through the personal experience of Chapman. " I always found myself around a lot of veterans,” he said. “Generally huddling around a 55-gallon drum with some old tires burning to try and keep warm. So, long story but our veterans deserve this. They’re heroes.”

Two of the houses being renovated will be used to each house three or four veterans in the Albert Lea area. While the third will have its basement converted into an office space for some of them to work following its completion.

“We’re going to be doing some painting, some new trim, new ceiling tiles, doors, fixtures, flooring, to make sure that it’s up to par for these veterans who are going to be working down there,” Home Depot Store Manager Aaron Mangan said.

The foundation also partnered with Jacobson Construction & Design, along with Subway for this project.

These organizations, and Albert Lea Mayor Rich Murray agreed it’s great to see their efforts are going toward an important cause.

They are excited to be here and do this, with that big of a group they’re able to knock out a project in very short order and so this will be exciting to watch,” Mayor Murray said.

“We’ve always had a soft spot for veterans,” Jacobson Construction and Design Co-Owner Tyler Jacobson said. “Both of us have some family that were veterans, and it just means a lot to know that the work that were doing is going to go to a great cause like that.”

Chapman started his foundation in Texas where the foundation helped several hundred veterans. Since then, he has expanded its operations to both North and South Carolina and has now brought the foundation to Minnesota.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.