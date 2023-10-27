Breezy and cold today; A frigid weekend with snow showers possible

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Temperatures are slowly falling across the area today as cold air pours into the region behind a cold front. Expect morning clouds and spotty rain showers to go with a raw northwest breeze that will reach 25 miles per hour at times. Even with some afternoon sunshine, temperatures will hover in the upper 30s for most of the day with wind chill values in the 20s. We’re starting a stretch of colder-than-normal weather after spending the past two weeks on the warm end of the October temperature spectrum. Instead of morning low temperatures in the 40s and 50s and highs in the 60s, we’re going to deal with high temperatures in the 30s with lows much colder than that.

Temperatures tonight will drop to the low 30s in the evening and then mid-20s later in the night, leading to a widespread hard freeze. This will likely signify the end of the growing season in the area.

Clouds will thicken for Saturday as a storm system moves into the region from the west. A few light snow showers will develop across the area in the afternoon and evening, possibly leading to a light coating of accumulation. In most cases, it will likely be a half-inch or less on grassy surfaces and rooftops. High temperatures tomorrow will be in the mid-30s with a slight northwest breeze.

A few flurries will be possible early on Sunday. Otherwise, clouds will slowly clear off as we move into the afternoon and high temperatures will be in the mid-30s with light north winds.

The upcoming week will be bright, but chilly cold air and high pressure remain in our region. We’ll have mostly sunny skies in the area on Monday with high temperatures in the mid-30s.

Halloween on Tuesday will be breezy and cold with a few flurries early in the day. High temperatures will be in the low and mid-30s. Evening temperatures for trick-or-treating will only be in the 20s!

Temperatures will slowly begin to improve a little each day from Wednesday through the following weekend. Expect high temperature in the upper 30s Wednesday afternoon with low and then mid-40s for temperatures later in the week.

The following weekend will be seasonably cool and a little unsettled. We’ll have rain chances on Saturday and Sunday with high temperatures in the upper 40s.

