World youth table tennis champions from Rochester

By KTTC Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 10:54 AM CDT
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Mandy and Abigail Yu are world champion table tennis players and they’re from Rochester.

They both just came back with some hardware, including multiple gold medals from the Pan American Youth Championship and the World Table Tennis Youth Contender in Colombia.

Mandy won the gold in U15 Girls Singles and U15 Mixed Doubles at the World Table Tennis Youth Contender earlier this month.

Abigail represented Team USA and won three gold medals - U11 Girls Single, U11 Girls Double and U11 Mixed Double at the Pan American Youth Championship. Then, she won U11 Girls Single again at the World Table Tennis Youth Contender.

KTTC stopped by where Mandy and Abigail train in northwest Rochester and even played a friendly game!

The next competition for Mandy and Abigail could be this weekend in Chicago before Team USA team trials in December.

