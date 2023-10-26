Women’s Shelter and Support Center raises $100,000 for programs

Women's Shelter and Support Center
Women's Shelter and Support Center(KTTC)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 2:43 PM CDT
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Women’s Shelter and Support Center in Rochester raised $100,000 during its annual Transforming Lives fundraiser at the Mayo Civic Center Tuesday.

The money will go towards programs to provide support and safety to individuals and families impacted by domestic violence.

Almost 200 people came together to support the cause, a record-breaking turnout, according to the shelter.

“We are so grateful for the tremendous support of this community,” said Director of Development Barbara Schramm. “Their display of compassion lets survivors know they are not alone.”

The Women’s Shelter and Support Center provides temporary shelter and services to people impacted by domestic violence and also looks to transform communities through education and leadership for social change.

The shelter has been providing support since 1976 and is open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

The main shelter is situated in Rochester, Minnesota, with additional offices in Dodge and Fillmore Counties and operates a crisis hotline at 507-285-1010.

