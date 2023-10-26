Understanding initial criminal charge in Betty Bowman murder case

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Rochester man accused of killing his wife by poisoning her is charged with second degree murder. Olmsted County Attorney Mark Ostrem says that’s commonplace in a case like this one, at least initially.

“It’s been our policy when a case comes in like this that we initially charge a second degree intentional [homicide],” Ostrem said. “The difference between second degree intentional and first degree intentional is that premeditation element.”

Ostrem explained the major difference between the charges is that intent to do something is one thing, while planning and intending to do something is another.

The autopsy in 32-year-old Betty Bowman shows she died from colchicine in August of this year. The prescription drug is used to prevent or treat attacks of gout, but medical experts state excess doses can be deadly.

According to the criminal complaint, Conner Bowman, Betty’s husband of more than two years and a former Mayo Clinic resident, is also a former poison control worker.

“We can choose when we want to bring a grand jury, if we want to bring a grand jury,” Ostrem added.

Ostrem elaborated by saying if the charge was to be upped to first degree, his office would need to prove intent within a 14-day period before the case could be presented to a grand jury. He said it’s been a few years since a grand jury been called in an Olmsted County case.

Conner Bowman is in jail on $5 million unconditional bond. His next court date is November 1.

