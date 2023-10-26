State legislators visit Rochester to assess where funding may be needed

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – With a new legislative session slated to start in February, legislators are visiting communities throughout southeast Minnesota to learn about where their needs lie.

Several lawmakers visited Rochester Wednesday as part of a southeast Minnesota tour to learn about new project proposals from Med City based organizations, and the state funding these projects would require.

“From the state perspective, it’s really critical for us to really consider what kind of impact we can make. This summer the state went out and solicited requests, and we have over $7.4 billion worth of requests. So, there is a row for the state, but we do have to realize that this past session we had a historic $2.6 billion dollar bill that we might not be able to accommodate all projects. That’s why its critical for us to be here to listen and hear about the impact we will make.”

Three different organizations presented proposals to lawmakers Wednesday, including RCTC, RST, and Lake Zumbro Park.

Rochester Community and Technical College (RCTC) told the committee it’s looking to secure support for its renovation project next year-- which they estimate will cost $13.2 million.

Rochester International Airport says it’s looking get $3 million from the state for its solar covered parking lot project.

Lake Zumbro Park says it was looking for funding towards improving their park, which they said would cost $1.6 million.

“With the projects today, it’s really good to hear about the impact the state can make and also just hear about the financial contribution for the local communities and how can we partner with the local communities as we consider this for a potential fund,” Lee said.

The presenters from today’s event say this as a step in the right direction in this process.

“I’m always amazed by how excited the legislators get when they go into the labs and they actually see what the students are doing, and they get to interact with the students” RCTC Facilites Project manager Shayn Jensson said. “Its most challenging for me to break away and try to meet the time constraints for their visit honestly, so I think that’s great, I think the students appreciate that to, that people are interested in what they are doing and what they are learning.”

The legislators also visited several other communities in southeast Minnesota, such as Lewiston-Altura and Zumbrota, to hear pitches from local entities in these communities.

