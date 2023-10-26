Showers today and tonight; Much colder weather is on the way

High temps will drop from the 60s to the 30s over the next couple of days
By Ted Schmidt
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 1:16 PM CDT
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – A storm system is moving through the region today, bringing murky, but mild weather. Expect occasional rain and a few thunderstorms this afternoon with high temperatures in the 60s and a hint of a south breeze. That’s more than ten degrees warmer than the seasonal average and the eighth time in ten days we’ve officially experienced temperatures in the 60s.

There will be chances of isolated showers and thunderstorms today and tonight with temps in the...
Isolated thunderstorms will rumble through the area this evening with light showers possible throughout the night. With some areas of fog and low clouds hanging around, temperatures will slowly fall from the low 60s to the upper 40s after midnight.

Showers and isolated thunderstorms will be a little more widespread in the evening hours as a...
A potent cold front will sweep through the Upper Mississippi Valley first thing Friday morning, producing a few showers in our area and drawing in cold air from Canada. Temperatures will start the day in the upper 40s and low 50s, but those readings will drop sharply behind the front. Temperatures will hover in the upper 30s and low 40s throughout the day, even as sunshine breaks through the clouds in the afternoon. A gusty northwest breeze will give us wind chill values in the upper 20s and low 30s.

Temps will take a tumble over the next day, falling to the 30s by Friday afternoon.
Clouds will thicken early on Saturday and snow showers will be possible in the afternoon and evening. A minor coating of snowfall will be possible on grassy surfaces and rooftops Saturday evening, but there likely won’t be enough to shovel. High temperatures will be in the mid-30s with a brisk north breeze that will keep wind chill levels in the 20s.

There will be a chance of light snow showers and flurries this weekend, but little if any...
There will be a few flurries in the area Sunday morning with breaks of sunshine likely in the afternoon. High temperatures will be in the mid-30s with a brisk northwest breeze.

There will be chances of rain today and early Friday. Expect snow showers late on Saturday and...
The upcoming week will be bright and sunny, but unseasonably cold. High temperatures will be in the mid-30s on Monday and Tuesday. Temperatures during trick-or-treating hours Tuesday evening will only be in the upper 20s! Temperatures will reach the upper 30s on Wednesday and then the 40s for the remainder of the week and over the following weekend.

Temps will be much colder than the seasonal average this weekend and in much of the upcoming...
@ted_schmidt

My one minute forecast for Thursday, October 26, 2023. Low clouds and areas a fog with shower and thunderstorm chances will make for a murky, but mild day. Expect to find temperatures on Friday with fridge and conditions this weekend and some snow showers. #weatherman#weather#kttcwx#minnesota

♬ Epic Inspiration - DM Production

