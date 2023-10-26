Rochester’s Historic Chateau Theatre celebrates 96 years

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Chateau Theatre, one of Rochester’s most historic buildings, will celebrate a milestone Thursday.

It first opened its doors on October 26, 1927, to present plays, concerts, operas, movies, and more.

Now under the direction of Threshold Arts, the Chateau continues to share culture, entertainment, and events with residents and visitors.

An open house celebration will take place at the theatre in Peace Plaza from 4 - 6 p.m. Thursday.

The fall-winter program schedule for the venue will also be unveiled at the event.

