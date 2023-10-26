Rochester ALC hosts Halloween carnival and game donation drive Sunday

The Rochester Alternative Learning Center is hosting a Halloween Carnival this weekend.
By Darian Leddy
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 5:43 AM CDT
Originally, the plan was to have this event outside in the parking lot for a trunk-or-treat, but because of the forecast, organizers have moved it indoors in the gym.

There’s going to be face painting and cookie decorating, with Cub Foods donating those cookies. There are also several carnival games which students created themselves.

The school is collecting new and gently used games for holiday gifts. It’s something school staff gift to students every year before winter break.

They’re looking for board, card, and strategy games as well as puzzles for high school aged students.

“Games just bring people together, you know, everyone huddled around a board game or a deck of cards. Whenever I see students at our school playing a game of spoons or Uno, like, it’s intense. They’re compact. But there’s just so much laughter and so much joy. That’s what we’re hoping to bring,” RPS ALC community school site coordinator Sweta Patel said.

Donations can be dropped off during the event or any time during school hours throughout the week. The carnival is on Sunday, October 29 from 3 to 4:30 at the ALC.

