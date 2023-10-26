Red Wing crash sends man to hospital with life-threatening injuries

One man is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a collision in Red Wing
By KTTC Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 4:24 PM CDT|Updated: 24 hours ago
RED WING, Minn. (KTTC) – One man is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after semi-truck collided with his vehicle in Red Wing Thursday afternoon.

Derrek Allen, 29, of Red Wing was taken to Mayo Red Wing after the collision.

The crash happened at the intersection of Highway 61 and Aspen Drive, just after noon.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Allen was driving a Mercedes Metris van waiting at the stoplight going north on Aspen Dr. when the semi, heading south on Highway 61, collided with the van in the intersection.

State Patrol says the roads were wet at the time of the crash and Allen was wearing his seatbelt.

The driver of the semi was not hurt in the crash.

