Pope Francis calls for day of prayer and fasting, local faith leader weighs in.
By Olivia Prondzinski
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 9:52 PM CDT
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Conflict continues to rage between Israel and terrorist group Hamas. Around the world, many are worried as destruction unfolds before them. During a time of war, distress and uncertainty many find comfort in religion.

Pope Francis is now calling for a day of prayer and fasting for peace in the Middle East. Monsignor Jerry Mahon of the Co-Cathedral of St. John Evangelist explained this can be done with food or something else of value to you.

“It could be whatever way I want to make a decision in which I beg and pray with God with Christ for this gift of peace because praying makes a difference, we have kinds of ways we attempt to create solutions,” Monsignor Mahon said.

For Monsignor Mahon, the turmoil, violence and destruction has been upsetting and is hard for many to comprehend.

“Parishioners really raise the question; how can we discover peace. Through dialogue through honest conversations that can bring us to really honor the dignity of a human person because now were just treating each other as if we’re not human,” Monsignor Mahon explained.

In response to the conflict, Monsignor Mahon will celebrate a special mass on Friday at 5:30 p.m.

“Jewish sisters and brothers, Islamic sisters and brothers are welcome. We share Abraham as the father of faith,” Monsignor Mahon said.

Following the mass, there will be an hour of silent prayer, and all are welcome.

