Police department introduces new K-9 puppy named Cooper

A Kentucky police department has welcomed its newest K-9 recruit named Cooper.
A Kentucky police department has welcomed its newest K-9 recruit named Cooper.(Dayton Police K-9 Fund)
By WXIX staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 2:33 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAYTON, Ky. (WXIX/Gray News) - A police department in Kentucky has a new K-9 recruit named Cooper.

The Labrador puppy was born just last month at Bucks Run Labradors.

Dayton Police Officer Robert Spears picked the pup out of the litter and named him Cooper.

K-9 Cooper is pictured with his handler Officer Robert Spears.
K-9 Cooper is pictured with his handler Officer Robert Spears. (Dayton Police K-9 Fund)

According to Spears, his new partner will be a single-purpose K-9 trained to detect narcotics while also being involved with community outreach programs.

“We chose a Labrador so that he could be involved with the community. He will get to go to all the city events and interact with the people he serves,” Spears said.

Cooper is expected to start training in the next few weeks.

“He will be on the road with me for a couple of shifts a week to get used to the car and get socialized,” Spears said. “He will start obedience training shortly after that.”

Spears said Cooper will also be coming home with him and when he turns 6 months old, they will see if he is mature enough to start the narcotics training.

Cooper should be on the road working full-time by next summer, Spears said.

A Kentucky police department has welcomed a new K-9 named Cooper.
A Kentucky police department has welcomed a new K-9 named Cooper.(Dayton Police K-9 Fund)

The new K-9 pup was donated to the police department by the breeder. Cooper’s medical care will also be covered, and his food will be provided by Pet Wants in Fort Thomas.

Spears said the police department and the community have helped pair them together.

Copyright 2023 WXIX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash scene on Highway 14 near Highway 52.
Highway 14 crash impacts Friday morning commute
One man is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a collision in Red Wing
Red Wing crash sends man to hospital with life-threatening injuries
A member of law enforcement walks with a police dog outside a property on Meadow Road, in...
Fearful Maine residents stay home amid massive search for suspect in killing of 18 people
Two ribbons mark the place where Wilma and Irma Miller lost their lives in a September crash.
Family of Amish girls killed in crash reflect on their loss
Joe Biden (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Pres. Biden to visit Minnesota next week

Latest News

A police officer gives an order to the public during a manhunt at a farm for the suspect in...
LIVE: Officials hold news conference on Maine mass killing
KTTC, FOX47 roll out upgraded online closings/delays system
KTTC, FOX47 roll out upgraded online closings/delays system
Tyler Perry is reportedly building a home for a 93-year-old woman who has been fighting...
Tyler Perry to build home for 93-year-old woman fighting to keep her historical property
Hailey Silas, 22, was found dead on a barge near Memphis, Tennessee on Oct. 21.
Family begs for answers after 22-year-old’s body found on barge over 400 miles from home
Palestinians inspect the rubble of destroyed buildings following Israeli airstrikes on the town...
Israel steps up air and ground attacks in Gaza, cuts off the territory’s communications