One month later: More questions than answers in crash that killed two Amish girls

By Brock Bergey
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 7:40 PM CDT
FILLMORE COUNTY, Minn. (KTTC) – The investigation into the events leading up to the deadly September 25 SUV v. buggy crash has become increasingly complicated.

7-year-old Wilma Miller and 11-year-old Irma Miller died when their horse-drawn buggy was rear-ended by the SUV on Fillmore County 1. They were on their way to school in Sumner Township, north of Spring Valley, with two other siblings who were injured in the crash.

Originally, the Fillmore County Sheriff’s Office reported the driver of the SUV was 35-year-old Sarah Petersen of Spring Valley. However, last week, court documents revealed the SUV was registered to her twin sister, Samantha Petersen.

According to search warrant affidavits, Sarah was pretending to be Samantha. Those affidavits state Samantha was “likely the driver of the striking vehicle” and indicate she was high on methamphetamine at the time of the crash.

Despite this information, no arrests have been made.

KTTC continues to look into this story and will bring you additional developments as they happen.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

