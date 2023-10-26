OCSO: Be aware of scams, Sheriff’s Office will not call and ask for cash

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. (KTTC) – The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) is reminding the public it will not call and ask for cash to resolve cases after reports of a scam.

Wednesday, both the general Sheriff’s Office and the Civil Division of the Sheriff’s Office received multiple calls about a scam.

Someone was making calls to residents, claiming to be “Sgt. Joseph Walker” with the Sheriff’s Office, which is a fake name. The scammer was attempting to get residents to send cash to resolve “civil or a warrants matter.”

All residents who called in to report the scam to OCSO realized it was a scam and did not send any money.

OCSO says if you receive a call from someone claiming to be part of the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office, you should ask for that person’s badge number for identification.

All internal phone numbers for OCSO begin with ‘507-328.’

If you’re ever unsure, the Sheriff’s Office asks you get the identity of the person making the call, then use the local directory or the Sheriff’s Office website to see if that person actually works for OCSO.

Scammers rely on fear and a sense of urgency to trick people into the scam, according to OCSO. If these calls persist, the Sheriff’s Office says to be firm in your response and to hang up on the scammers, or to simply not answer the phone if the same number continues to call.

You can find the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office contact information page here.

