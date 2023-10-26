Minnesota Department of Transportation in need of snow plow drivers

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) is looking for snow plow drivers in preparation for snowy road conditions.

According to MnDOT Spokesperson Michael Dougherty, the organization is hiring about 20 drivers in Rochester to have 208 drivers in total for the Southeast Minnesota region.

“Each truck needs at least two drivers, which is why there’s such a need to have extra drivers and more full time people to put in these trucks. We can have all the equipment in the world, but we need the drivers or the boots on the ground to be inside the trucks,” said MnDOT Transportation Generalist Joseph Callan.

Dougherty said applicants need at least a Class B Commercial Driver’s License. He said this may be suitable for professionals like farmers, construction workers, or heavy machine operators who need work in the winter.

“They can give us a call. Check out what the job requirements are, and join a good group of people that really are top notch. We got some of the best snowplow operators in the state if not the country,” said Dougherty.

According to Callan, MnDOT offers advancement opportunities for career development through training.

He said, “One of the great things about MnDOT is we are highly sought after individuals because of all the training that we get through min dot that is provided for free once you get in the door.”

Callan also said snow plow drivers are essential for everyone’s road safety.

“The road is safer, and everyone behind you is gonna make it home safe. So, knowing you are getting your friends, your family, your neighbors home is an overall great feeling.”

If you are interested in becoming a Snow Plow Operator, you can call (507)-316-5216 or find the application at MnDOT’s website.

