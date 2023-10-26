‘Mindfulness Tea’ classes offered at 125 LIVE

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) –If you ever wonder about the art and history of tea brewing while incorporating ‘mindfulness’, now is your chance. Classes are being offered at the 125 LIVE Center for Active Adults. The class explores Gongfu Cha, which is the Chinese art of tea brewing. The class will be on Saturday Oct. 28 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. 125 LIVE is located at 125 Elton Hills Drive NW. Registration is required by Oct. 26 with a fee of $20.

Instructor Lanse Kyle was our guest on Midwest Access Thursday to give us a demonstration. If you would like more information about the class, you can click here for more details or call (507) 287-1404.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.