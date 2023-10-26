Meet Wavey, Mayo Clinic’s first facility dog!

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Wavey and his handler Amy Schei stopped by to show off some tricks and say hi. Wavey and his friend Alicia are the first facility dogs at MCR. The difference between facility animal and therapy is Wavey has 2 years of extensive and specialized training learning over 40 cues/tasks. While both therapy and facility can provide comfort to patients, facility dogs are trained beyond the role of a comfort animal to help patients with mobilization, anxieties, and motivation.

