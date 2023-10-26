Junkin’ Market Days event this weekend

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) –Junkin’ Market Days is an event featuring local vendors from several different states. You can purchase boutique clothes, jewelry, home decor, gourmet foods and more. The event will take place at the Mayo Civic Center in Exhibit Hall on Oct. 27 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Oct. 28 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. General admission is $5.

Founder Kerry Bamsey was our guest on Midwest Access Thursday to talk more about the event.

Click here if you would like to visit the website.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.