Isolated showers overnight; Scattered showers, possible storms Thursday

An abrupt cool down is headed into the region later this week
David's 10 PM WX
By David Burgett
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 7:02 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Wednesday’s forecast of overcast skies and dreary conditions will continue throughout the rest of this week. Tonight you can expect low temperatures in the mid to upper 50s in Olmsted County and much of the region. Isolated showers with the possibility of a few storms will roll through the late hours tonight and into tomorrow morning. This will happen based on a warm front lifting into our region.

Tonight
Tonight(KTTC)

Thursday’s forecast involves isolated to scattered showers, again, with a small chance of storms throughout the day. Tomorrow’s high temperature will be in the mid-60s across Olmsted County and much of the region. The warm front will eventually turn into a stationary front and will then turn into a stronger cold front tomorrow night. That front will slide through our area during the overnight hours on Friday morning.

Precip Forecast
Precip Forecast(KTTC)

Once that front slides through the area, our temperatures in SE Minnesota and NE Iowa will drop. There will roughly be a 30-degree drop in Olmsted County based on forecasted high temperatures from Thursday into Saturday. The abrupt change in temperatures with the cold Canadian air will allow for the development of snow this Saturday. There is a chance for the initial wave to be primarily rain on Saturday morning before it changes over to snow as the cold front passes through our region.

High Temps
High Temps(KTTC)

You can expect more sunshine in the forecast next week but with much colder high temperatures. I hope you have a great rest of your week!

7-Day Forecast
7-Day Forecast(KTTC)

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash scene on Highway 14 near Highway 52.
Highway 14 crash impacts Friday morning commute
One man is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a collision in Red Wing
Red Wing crash sends man to hospital with life-threatening injuries
A member of law enforcement walks with a police dog outside a property on Meadow Road, in...
Fearful Maine residents stay home amid massive search for suspect in killing of 18 people
Two ribbons mark the place where Wilma and Irma Miller lost their lives in a September crash.
Family of Amish girls killed in crash reflect on their loss
Joe Biden (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Pres. Biden to visit Minnesota next week

Latest News

Light snow on Saturday
Light snow showers this weekend
The weather forecast from meteorologist Ted Schmidt in the 6:00 half-hour of KTTC News Today.
Breezy and cold today; A frigid weekend with snow showers possible
The weather forecast from meteorologist Ted Schmidt in the 6:00 half-hour of KTTC News Today.
Ted's Friday Morning Weather
David's Forecast 6 PM
David's Forecast 6 PM
Rainfall Since Midnight
Stray showers overnight; Abrupt change in high temperatures starts tomorrow