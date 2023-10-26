Isolated showers overnight; Scattered showers, possible storms Thursday

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Wednesday’s forecast of overcast skies and dreary conditions will continue throughout the rest of this week. Tonight you can expect low temperatures in the mid to upper 50s in Olmsted County and much of the region. Isolated showers with the possibility of a few storms will roll through the late hours tonight and into tomorrow morning. This will happen based on a warm front lifting into our region.

Thursday’s forecast involves isolated to scattered showers, again, with a small chance of storms throughout the day. Tomorrow’s high temperature will be in the mid-60s across Olmsted County and much of the region. The warm front will eventually turn into a stationary front and will then turn into a stronger cold front tomorrow night. That front will slide through our area during the overnight hours on Friday morning.

Once that front slides through the area, our temperatures in SE Minnesota and NE Iowa will drop. There will roughly be a 30-degree drop in Olmsted County based on forecasted high temperatures from Thursday into Saturday. The abrupt change in temperatures with the cold Canadian air will allow for the development of snow this Saturday. There is a chance for the initial wave to be primarily rain on Saturday morning before it changes over to snow as the cold front passes through our region.

You can expect more sunshine in the forecast next week but with much colder high temperatures. I hope you have a great rest of your week!

