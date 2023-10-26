Iowa donates nearly 208 pallets of PPE to Israel ahead of its expected ground invasion of Gaza

Governor Kim Reynolds said Iowa is donating nearly 208 pallets of excess PPE from the state’s...
Governor Kim Reynolds said Iowa is donating nearly 208 pallets of excess PPE from the state’s stockpile to Israel as its war continues with Hamas.(Gov. Reynolds)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 12:45 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Governor Kim Reynolds said Iowa is donating nearly 208 pallets of excess PPE from the state’s stockpile to Israel as its war continues with Hamas.

In a tweet, Reynolds said the PPE will be sent to a nonprofit who will handle sending it to Israel.

The donation comes after Hamas’ rampage into southern Israel that left 1,400 Israelis dead and more than 200 others taken hostage earlier this month, igniting the war.

Since then, Israel has been hitting Gaza with airstrikes ahead of an expected ground invasion.

The Associated Press reports that President Biden has repeatedly promised to have Israel’s back even as he faces scrutiny from the younger, more liberal wing of the Democratic Party, who are more divided over the war.

Republicans, on the other hand, have accused Biden of not doing enough to support the Israelis.

Governor Reynolds’ donation on Thursday came with a message of support.

“We will continue to pray for Israel and their safety,” she wrote in the Tweet.

The AP reports Florida Republican Governor, and GOP presidential candidate, Ron DeSantis also made a donation to Israel on Thursday, arranging to send weapons and ammunition to Israel.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash scene on Highway 14 near Highway 52.
Highway 14 crash impacts Friday morning commute
One man is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a collision in Red Wing
Red Wing crash sends man to hospital with life-threatening injuries
A member of law enforcement walks with a police dog outside a property on Meadow Road, in...
Fearful Maine residents stay home amid massive search for suspect in killing of 18 people
Two ribbons mark the place where Wilma and Irma Miller lost their lives in a September crash.
Family of Amish girls killed in crash reflect on their loss
Joe Biden (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Pres. Biden to visit Minnesota next week

Latest News

Gavel
Former Winona Priest found guilty of criminal sexual conduct
The beginning of The Fab Four-The Ultimate Tribute starts a month-long tour with stops in Sioux...
Still Tickets for Beatles Tribute Band in Rochester
Gavel
Des Moines man gets life in prison for 2022 Fort Dodge murder
Lauren Podulke-Smith selected to statewide Cannabis Advisory Council
Olmsted County Commissioner selected to statewide Cannabis Advisory Council
Julian Mitchell's Movie Minute
Mitchell’s Movie Minute: ‘The Creator’ and ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’