Halloween Drive-Thru Trunk-N Treat at the Lodge

By KTTC Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 3:34 PM CDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) –The Rochester Masonic Lodge #21 is gearing up for its Halloween Drive-Thru Trunk-N-Treat at the lodge. The event is Saturday Oct. 28 from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Guests are encouraged to wear costumes and enjoy the decorations and treats as you drive through. The lodge is located at 2002 2nd St. SW.

Lodge Officers Desmond Garcia and Gabriel Hall were guests on Midwest Access Thursday to talk more about the event.

You can reach the Facebook page here for more details or call (507) 282-1820.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash scene on Highway 14 near Highway 52.
Highway 14 crash impacts Friday morning commute
One man is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a collision in Red Wing
Red Wing crash sends man to hospital with life-threatening injuries
A member of law enforcement walks with a police dog outside a property on Meadow Road, in...
Fearful Maine residents stay home amid massive search for suspect in killing of 18 people
Two ribbons mark the place where Wilma and Irma Miller lost their lives in a September crash.
Family of Amish girls killed in crash reflect on their loss
Joe Biden (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Pres. Biden to visit Minnesota next week

Latest News

Lauren Podulke-Smith selected to statewide Cannabis Advisory Council
Olmsted County Commissioner selected to statewide Cannabis Advisory Council
Julian Mitchell's Movie Minute
Mitchell’s Movie Minute: ‘The Creator’ and ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’
Ridgefest 2023 this weekend
One of the biggest ‘Trunk or Treat’ events coming this weekend!
Ladies Night Out at SCHEELS Nov. 5
Ladies night exclusive shopping event
People will gather in Rochester to pray for peace in this ongoing conflict.
Pray for Peace for Israel-Hamas War at Co-Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist Friday