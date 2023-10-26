ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) –The Rochester Masonic Lodge #21 is gearing up for its Halloween Drive-Thru Trunk-N-Treat at the lodge. The event is Saturday Oct. 28 from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Guests are encouraged to wear costumes and enjoy the decorations and treats as you drive through. The lodge is located at 2002 2nd St. SW.

Lodge Officers Desmond Garcia and Gabriel Hall were guests on Midwest Access Thursday to talk more about the event.

You can reach the Facebook page here for more details or call (507) 282-1820.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.