Governor Walz orders flags to fly half-staff to honor victims of Lewiston shooting

Governor Tim Walz has directed all Minnesota flags at state buildings to be flown at half-staff...
Governor Tim Walz has directed all Minnesota flags at state buildings to be flown at half-staff effective immediately until sunset Monday Oct. 30.(Pexels | MGN)
By Ali Reed
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 2:34 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Governor Tim Walz has directed all Minnesota flags at state buildings to be flown at half-staff effective immediately until sunset Monday Oct. 30. This is in accordance with a proclamation from the White House to remember, mourn and honor the lives lost in the shooting in Lewiston, Maine Wednesday, Oct. 25.

“Lewiston, Maine is a little smaller than Mankato, Minnesota. I can’t imagine the impact a mass shooting will have on that community,” said Governor Walz. “My office has offered Maine any resources they need, and Minnesotans offer our heartfelt condolences as Mainers grapple with our country’s latest violent, senseless tragedy.”

Individuals, businesses, and other organizations are also encouraged to join in lowering their flags.

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash scene on Highway 14 near Highway 52.
Highway 14 crash impacts Friday morning commute
One man is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a collision in Red Wing
Red Wing crash sends man to hospital with life-threatening injuries
A member of law enforcement walks with a police dog outside a property on Meadow Road, in...
Fearful Maine residents stay home amid massive search for suspect in killing of 18 people
Two ribbons mark the place where Wilma and Irma Miller lost their lives in a September crash.
Family of Amish girls killed in crash reflect on their loss
Joe Biden (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Pres. Biden to visit Minnesota next week

Latest News

Gavel
Former Winona Priest found guilty of criminal sexual conduct
The beginning of The Fab Four-The Ultimate Tribute starts a month-long tour with stops in Sioux...
Still Tickets for Beatles Tribute Band in Rochester
Gavel
Des Moines man gets life in prison for 2022 Fort Dodge murder
Lauren Podulke-Smith selected to statewide Cannabis Advisory Council
Olmsted County Commissioner selected to statewide Cannabis Advisory Council
Julian Mitchell's Movie Minute
Mitchell’s Movie Minute: ‘The Creator’ and ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’