Forager Brewing Company is being featured on America’s Best Restaurants

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – A local brewery is getting featured in an ongoing restaurant travel series.

Forager Brewing Company hosted Best Restaurant’s in America earlier this afternoon.

The travel series’ crew arrived at 2 p.m. to showcase the best food and drinks the establishment has to offer.

For the owners and staff, this honor is one that isn’t just for themselves, but it is also for the community and everyone who has supported them in their eight-year journey.

“It really is an award for not only our community but also all of our staff who have ever worked at Forager,” Forager Brewing Company Co-Founder Austin Jevne. “We’ve seen a lot of really cool other businesses pop out of people who have worked here before, and if you were a part of the Forager family this award also is for you because your a piece of this restaurant at some point.”

In addition to Forager Brewing Company, America’s Best Restaurants also featured the Rochester based Whistle Binkies on the Lake earlier this year.

