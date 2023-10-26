Equity in the Built Environment hosts its downtown business pitch day

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – John Marshall High School saw nearly 100 students at Rochester’s Chateau Theatre, where three weeks of hard work came to a close.

The Equity in the Built Environment program hosted Downtown Business Pitch Day for students in high school economics courses, as part of its mission to support women of color in their pursuit of careers within the built environment industries.

“Our young women of color said we don’t know how the curriculum really connects to the real world,” Equity in the Built Environment Program Manager Julie Brock said. “So, this sort of program and this event really allows them to explore those built environment industries and those careers.”

This program has been offered to the students at John Marshal High School students, in order to help them learn about the process of build and design, while encouraging them to pursue careers in the industry.

“So, we actually had guest speakers from the community come in and talk about their careers,” Brock added. “We also had them go on a tour of downtown to understand what’s down here, and what isn’t down here, and then we gave them three different floor plans to think about how they could plant a business in the downtown.”

It was not just students and staff at today’s event. Rochester Mayor Kim Norton was in attendance to see the progress on the students’ pitches, and both she and the event’s organizers were equally impressed by their efforts.

“I think their great they’re going to utilize downtown in a different way and it’s sending a message to us that perhaps we need to think more about our youth in our programming,” Rochester Mayor Kim Norton said.

“To watch these groups, show up and do their best and to feel validated and seen there’s nothing better than that,” Brock concluded.

Today’s event saw two different sessions at 9:45 a.m. and 12:45 p.m. respectively, where nearly 100 students who are enrolled in the school’s economic courses took part in their business proposals.

