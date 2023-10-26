Additional support coming to help Minnesotans keep the heat on this winter

By KTTC Staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 9:42 PM CDT
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – A push by Minnesota lawmakers will make heating homes more affordable for people in need as we gear up for the return of Old Man Winter.

DFL Senator Tina Smith is among those championing additional funds for Minnesota’s Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program.

The program helps veterans, seniors, and families in need keep the heat on, whether it’s through support for bills or even equipment.

With funding coming from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, Smith said Minnesota will get $112 million this year, which is up about $2 million from last year.

“What we were able to do was get even more support for this, because it has been such a success everywhere in the country,” Smith explained.

Smith said she and Senator Amy Klobuchar pushed for the additional funding.

According to Smith, families making around $62,000 to $63,000 a year should be eligible for assistance.

Interested applicants should visit energyhelps.us for qualification information.

