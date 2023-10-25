Ugg founder delivers keynote speech at small business conference in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Big names are coming to Rochester to inspire small business owners.

Wednesday and Thursday, the Re-Imagining Small Business Conference is happening at the Mayo Civic Center.

Dozens of local entrepreneurs are getting together to discuss industry issues and build their networks.

Wednesday, they’re hearing from Brain Smith, the founder of world-renowned shoe brand Ugg. He shared his unique business story and offered advice for getting a business off the ground.

The conference continues on Thursday with several workshops.

