Tips on preparing your furnace for colder months

By Megan Zemple
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 3:29 PM CDT
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – With lower temperatures expected this weekend in southeastern Minnesota, some may be turning on their furnace for the first time.

A local expert is giving tips on how to prepare a furnace for the winter.

Tonna Mechanical Lead Sales Representative Mason Duckett said if a furnace is not working, one of the first places to look is the filter.

“I think the average homeowner would be shocked to learn how often a dirty filter will either take out their furnace or their air conditioner,” Duckett said. “What happens is if their filter gets too full, it can’t get air through and it makes the blower motor starve.”

He said most people are able to change a filter on their own. Many can be purchased at hardware stores.

Duckett also said some high efficiency units have pipe ventilation on the outside of the house that can take on debris, clogging things up.

“We recently had that happen,” he said. “Some kids saw an open pipe and said let’s see how many rocks we can fit in there. It led to a phone call.”

Duckett said when it comes to conserving energy and making sure your unit is in good working order, consistency is key.

“We found that it’s easier on the equipment to try to maintain the temperature,” he said. “So, try to find a happy median. You just don’t want to have it at 70 when you’re home and then drop it down to 60 when you’re at work. That’s a real a big setback, and it’s going to make your furnace work harder than it needs to.”

He said if cleaning the filter and vent doesn’t get the furnace working, it’s important to call for professional help.

Duckett also said when checking the furnace, it’s also a good idea to make sure carbon monoxide detectors are working correctly.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

