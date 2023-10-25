Pet of the Week: Gaia

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) –Each week Paws and Claws in Rochester introduces us to a Pet of the Week on Midwest Access. This week we would like to introduce you to Gaia, a three -month-old female grey tabby.

Here’s what Paws and Claws had to say about Gaia:

Our cat/kitten today is Gaia - a 3-month-old female spayed grey tabby who came to Paws and Claws in late July at the age of 5 days. She was one of a litter of 5 babies born to a family’s pet cat Hera who had the unwanted and unexpected litter of kittens. A common story when people neglect to get their pets spayed and neutered. Since the kittens were so small and momma cat was a first-time mother the whole family went to one of our foster homes to be cared for. All the cats just thrived in the foster home and are now old enough to be adopted into homes of their own - including Momma cat who is a sweet. friendly girl and who passed on these traits to all her kittens. We hope Gaia finds her home soon and is able to be adopted with either her Mom cat or a sibling - or into home that already has another cat. Gaia is a beautiful. sweet girl and will be a lovely companion for any cat person willing to take in a little kitten.

You can also call Paws and Claws at (507) 288-7226.

