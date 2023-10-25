Pet of the Week: Gaia

By KTTC Staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 2:28 PM CDT|Updated: Oct. 25, 2023 at 5:38 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) –Each week Paws and Claws in Rochester introduces us to a Pet of the Week on Midwest Access. This week we would like to introduce you to Gaia, a three -month-old female grey tabby.

Here’s what Paws and Claws had to say about Gaia:

Our cat/kitten today is Gaia - a 3-month-old female spayed grey tabby who came to Paws and Claws in late July at the age of 5 days. She was one of a litter of 5 babies born to a family’s pet cat Hera who had the unwanted and unexpected litter of kittens. A common story when people neglect to get their pets spayed and neutered. Since the kittens were so small and momma cat was a first-time mother the whole family went to one of our foster homes to be cared for. All the cats just thrived in the foster home and are now old enough to be adopted into homes of their own - including Momma cat who is a sweet. friendly girl and who passed on these traits to all her kittens. We hope Gaia finds her home soon and is able to be adopted with either her Mom cat or a sibling - or into home that already has another cat. Gaia is a beautiful. sweet girl and will be a lovely companion for any cat person willing to take in a little kitten.

Char Carey of Paws and Claws

You can also call Paws and Claws at (507) 288-7226.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash scene on Highway 14 near Highway 52.
Highway 14 crash impacts Friday morning commute
One man is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a collision in Red Wing
Red Wing crash sends man to hospital with life-threatening injuries
A member of law enforcement walks with a police dog outside a property on Meadow Road, in...
Fearful Maine residents stay home amid massive search for suspect in killing of 18 people
Two ribbons mark the place where Wilma and Irma Miller lost their lives in a September crash.
Family of Amish girls killed in crash reflect on their loss
Joe Biden (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Pres. Biden to visit Minnesota next week

Latest News

Gavel
Former Winona Priest found guilty of criminal sexual conduct
The beginning of The Fab Four-The Ultimate Tribute starts a month-long tour with stops in Sioux...
Still Tickets for Beatles Tribute Band in Rochester
Gavel
Des Moines man gets life in prison for 2022 Fort Dodge murder
Lauren Podulke-Smith selected to statewide Cannabis Advisory Council
Olmsted County Commissioner selected to statewide Cannabis Advisory Council
Julian Mitchell's Movie Minute
Mitchell’s Movie Minute: ‘The Creator’ and ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’