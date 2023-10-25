Iowa Secretary of State pushes importance of cybersecurity

By Eric Min
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 4:02 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – In recognition of Cybersecurity Awareness Month, Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate and Chief Information Security Officer Shane Dwyer partnered to discuss cybersecurity’s importance in elections.

Pate said his office prioritizes bolstering Iowa’s election cybersecurity. According to his office, the National Association of the Secretaries of State honored Iowa’s election cybersecurity programs.

This is in recognition of the state’s collaboration with all 99 Iowa counties.

Pate said cybersecurity is a race without an end. He said it is a 24/7 matter that requires constant monitoring and Iowa is on top of their game with election cybersecurity.

“We wanna protect the integrity of elections and we are only as good as our weakest points so we are partnering with everyone from the county level, our state brothers and sisters if you will, and our federal friends.”

Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate

Pate said he hopes Iowa’s cybersecurity programs can serve as a model for all the other states.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash scene on Highway 14 near Highway 52.
Highway 14 crash impacts Friday morning commute
One man is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a collision in Red Wing
Red Wing crash sends man to hospital with life-threatening injuries
A member of law enforcement walks with a police dog outside a property on Meadow Road, in...
Fearful Maine residents stay home amid massive search for suspect in killing of 18 people
Two ribbons mark the place where Wilma and Irma Miller lost their lives in a September crash.
Family of Amish girls killed in crash reflect on their loss
Joe Biden (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Pres. Biden to visit Minnesota next week

Latest News

Gavel
Former Winona Priest found guilty of criminal sexual conduct
The beginning of The Fab Four-The Ultimate Tribute starts a month-long tour with stops in Sioux...
Still Tickets for Beatles Tribute Band in Rochester
Gavel
Des Moines man gets life in prison for 2022 Fort Dodge murder
Lauren Podulke-Smith selected to statewide Cannabis Advisory Council
Olmsted County Commissioner selected to statewide Cannabis Advisory Council
Julian Mitchell's Movie Minute
Mitchell’s Movie Minute: ‘The Creator’ and ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’