Iowa Secretary of State pushes importance of cybersecurity

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – In recognition of Cybersecurity Awareness Month, Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate and Chief Information Security Officer Shane Dwyer partnered to discuss cybersecurity’s importance in elections.

Pate said his office prioritizes bolstering Iowa’s election cybersecurity. According to his office, the National Association of the Secretaries of State honored Iowa’s election cybersecurity programs.

This is in recognition of the state’s collaboration with all 99 Iowa counties.

Pate said cybersecurity is a race without an end. He said it is a 24/7 matter that requires constant monitoring and Iowa is on top of their game with election cybersecurity.

“We wanna protect the integrity of elections and we are only as good as our weakest points so we are partnering with everyone from the county level, our state brothers and sisters if you will, and our federal friends.”

Pate said he hopes Iowa’s cybersecurity programs can serve as a model for all the other states.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.