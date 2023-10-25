Monster Bash Haunted House is now running until Oct. 31

By KTTC Staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 1:53 PM CDT|Updated: Oct. 25, 2023 at 8:39 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARMONY, Minn. (KTTC) –The 11th Monster Bash Haunted House (“New Life Cemetery”) is now running until Oct. 31 at 150 1st St NW in Harmony. The Monster Bash haunted house is from 7 p.m. until 10 p.m. and Sunday October 29 from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. Tickets are $13 and under five years-old is free.

Monster Bash is operated by a 501(c)(3) non-profit staffed entirely by volunteers whose mission is to support the arts in local communities as well as in the local school district; including band, choir, theater and the fine arts. President of Monster Bash Inc., Jay Masters was our guest Wednesday on Midwest Access to talk more about the event.

If you would like more information about Monster Bash, you can click on its site here.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash scene on Highway 14 near Highway 52.
Highway 14 crash impacts Friday morning commute
One man is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a collision in Red Wing
Red Wing crash sends man to hospital with life-threatening injuries
A member of law enforcement walks with a police dog outside a property on Meadow Road, in...
Fearful Maine residents stay home amid massive search for suspect in killing of 18 people
Two ribbons mark the place where Wilma and Irma Miller lost their lives in a September crash.
Family of Amish girls killed in crash reflect on their loss
Joe Biden (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Pres. Biden to visit Minnesota next week

Latest News

Gavel
Former Winona Priest found guilty of criminal sexual conduct
The beginning of The Fab Four-The Ultimate Tribute starts a month-long tour with stops in Sioux...
Still Tickets for Beatles Tribute Band in Rochester
Gavel
Des Moines man gets life in prison for 2022 Fort Dodge murder
Lauren Podulke-Smith selected to statewide Cannabis Advisory Council
Olmsted County Commissioner selected to statewide Cannabis Advisory Council
Julian Mitchell's Movie Minute
Mitchell’s Movie Minute: ‘The Creator’ and ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’