Monster Bash Haunted House is now running until Oct. 31

HARMONY, Minn. (KTTC) –The 11th Monster Bash Haunted House (“New Life Cemetery”) is now running until Oct. 31 at 150 1st St NW in Harmony. The Monster Bash haunted house is from 7 p.m. until 10 p.m. and Sunday October 29 from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. Tickets are $13 and under five years-old is free.

Monster Bash is operated by a 501(c)(3) non-profit staffed entirely by volunteers whose mission is to support the arts in local communities as well as in the local school district; including band, choir, theater and the fine arts. President of Monster Bash Inc., Jay Masters was our guest Wednesday on Midwest Access to talk more about the event.

If you would like more information about Monster Bash, you can click on its site here.

