Freaky 5K and Kids Fun Run Race this weekend

PINE ISLAND, Minn. (KTTC) –The annual Freaky 5K and Kids Fun Run will take place on Saturday, October 28th at Pine Island Secondary School. Registration times are from 9 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. The actual race will start at 10 a.m. This is a family friendly event and kids are encouraged to dress up in their Halloween costumes for a chance to win prizes.

Tom Horner is the District Mental Health and Wellness Coordinator at Pine Island Schools and was a guest on Midwest Access Wednesday to talk more about the event.

If you would like to register, you can find the info here.

