‘Blithe Spirit’ is the new Halloween comedy at Rochester Civic Theatre

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) –'Blithe Spirit’ is a Halloween comedy directed by Kathy Keech making its debut October 26 through November 4 at 7 p.m. and Sunday November 5 at 2 p.m. at the Rochester Civic Theatre. Tickets are $30 for adults, $27 for seniors and $22 for students. Kathy Keech, Director of Blithe Spirit and Brad Herr, Actor in Blithe Spirit was a guest on Midwest Access Wednesday to talk more about the play.

