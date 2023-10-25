‘Blithe Spirit’ is the new Halloween comedy at Rochester Civic Theatre
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 1:01 PM CDT|Updated: Oct. 25, 2023 at 8:36 PM CDT
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) –'Blithe Spirit’ is a Halloween comedy directed by Kathy Keech making its debut October 26 through November 4 at 7 p.m. and Sunday November 5 at 2 p.m. at the Rochester Civic Theatre. Tickets are $30 for adults, $27 for seniors and $22 for students. Kathy Keech, Director of Blithe Spirit and Brad Herr, Actor in Blithe Spirit was a guest on Midwest Access Wednesday to talk more about the play.
