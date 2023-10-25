Bat Week: Why the fuzzy creatures are important to Minnesota’s ecosystem

It's Bat Appreciation Week, time to respect our spooky, winged friends.
It's Bat Appreciation Week, time to respect our spooky, winged friends.(Adam Mann, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service)
By Quinn Gorham
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 6:33 PM CDT
ST. PAUL, Minn. (GRAY) – With Halloween around the corner, conservation groups around the country, including the Minnesota DNR, are celebrating “Bat Week.”

While the fuzzy little mammals are often associated with spooky festivities, Melissa Boman with the DNR says they’re quite important to the state’s ecosystem.

“They’re really important when it comes to their role in eating insects. So that can be good for forest health, for example, eating beetles and moss, that may contribute to the defoliage of trees,” said Boman.

Bats tend to get a bad reputation as scary animals when in reality, she says they do a lot of pest control. Here in Minnesota, the nocturnal creatures feast on mosquitoes and other bugs, keeping their populations low.

“I think the reputation that bats have has been one of the biggest hindrances toward conservation for bats. I think we’re starting to see that perception change as people start to learn more about bats, and how important they are to ecosystems, but then also learning that bats are not out to harm people,”

While the animals have teeth, they’re rarely known to harm humans in any way.

Unfortunately, three of Minnesota’s eight bat species are on the road to being listed as threatened. White-nose syndrome, which is caused by a fungus in caves that wakes bats up during hibernation is decimating bat populations across the U.S.

“[The fungus] causes them to wake up more frequently and essentially depletes their fat reserves that they’ve stored up to make it through the winter with no insects. So each time they wake up, it costs them a lot of energy, which is why it’s been so efficient at killing bats,” said Boman.

The disease has made quick work of bat populations nationwide.

“Since white-nose arrived in 2007, and has spread across North America, we started to see those bats decline. So it’s really only been a short period that populations have crashed,” said Boman.

Spreading awareness through things like bat week can help.

“They really are an animal that needs a lot of help from us. They need a lot of actions for conservation given the steep declines that we’ve seen for their populations,” said Boman.

The DNR is taking part in a Bat Festival this Saturday in Bloomington. You can find more details on the event website.

